Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves to Sign 2-year Contract, Will Be LA's 14th Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly filled out their 14th roster spot Sunday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Purple and Gold will sign guard Austin Reaves to a two-year contract. The plan is to convert his deal to a standard NBA one after he was previously on a two-way contract with the G League.

Reaves started his collegiate career at Wichita State and eventually transferred to Oklahoma. He was an All Big-12 First Team selection in 2020-21 when he averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 per game behind 44.3 percent shooting from the field.

The Lakers signed him and Joel Ayayi to two-way contracts in August.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported both players turned down the opportunity to be drafted in the second round so they could choose where they signed as undrafted free agents.

The Lakers made sense if Reaves was looking to join a contender considering they are just one season removed from a championship and have a core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, who will look to lead them to another title.

Reaves likely won't see much significant playing time in 2021-22 on such a loaded contender barring injuries, but he will at least garner experience on one of the league's marquee franchises.

He also proved he can impact the game in a number of ways while playing for the Sooners and may earn some playing time as the season progresses.