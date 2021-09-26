Diana Taurasi, Mercury Beat Sue Bird, Storm, Advance to Semifinals of WNBA Playoffs

Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images

The Seattle Storm may have closed the chapter on a defining era for the franchise Sunday.

The Storm fell 85-80 in overtime to the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the 2021 WNBA playoffs. Beyond just ending Seattle's season, it might be the final game in the career of Sue Bird.

Bird didn't provide any insight as to her immediate future, but her postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe felt a bit like a farewell:

In March 2020, Bird signaled her desire to represent Team USA in Tokyo at the Summer Olympics. That effectively committed her to the Storm in 2021 as they looked to defend their WNBA title.

After having captured her fifth gold medal, there's little in the way of clear benchmarks for the 40-year-old to achieve in 2022. She's a four-time champion, 12-time All-Star and the greatest point guard in WNBA history. Bird is also a free agent this offseason, allowing her to make a clean break with the Storm.

If this was the end, then it's fitting Bird went out against Taurasi, her longtime friend and on-court rival.

The Mercury had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but Mercedes Russell denied Skylar Diggins-Smith at the buzzer.

To some extent, the Storm were fortunate just to be tied at the end of four quarters. They were without their best player, Breanna Stewart, and Jewell Loyd didn't have her shooting touch as she finished 5-of-24.

Seattle's flat offense was its undoing in overtime as the team missed 10 of its 13 field goals.

The Mercury weren't much better on balance but found a way to score when they needed to the most.

All five of Phoenix's starters scored in double figures, with Diggins-Smith and Brittney Griner combining for 43 points. Taurasi returned after missing the first round to hit a pair of big shots in overtime. Her three-pointer tied the score at the 3:39 mark, and she gave the Mercury the lead for what proved to be the final time on a fadeaway with 2:14 left.

Phoenix now awaits the results of Sunday's other contest between the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx to learn its opponent in the semifinals.