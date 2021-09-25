TMZ: Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Accused of Felony Aggravated Assault in Arizona

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Jeffrey Jordan, son of Charlotte Hornets governor Michael Jordan, has been accused of assaulting staff members at an Arizona hospital.

Per TMZ Sports, Scottsdale police filed a report in which Jordan was accused of aggravated assault by hospital employees as he was being treated for injuries suffered at a bar.

TMZ noted that Jordan was escorted out of a bar by security, who were trying to help him receive medical attention after he "fell and hit his head" on Friday night.

According to the report, Jordan "became combative" with the security guards before he was taken away in an ambulance to receive medical care at the hospital.

TMZ sources said the 32-year-old "was confused and disoriented following the fall."

Jordan has not been arrested or formally charged with any crime at this point, but the Maricopa County Prosecutors Office will review the case to determine if it wants to proceed with charges.

As of Saturday morning, Jordan was still in the hospital. He played college basketball for parts of five seasons from 2007 to 2012 with the University of Illinois and University of Central Florida.

Jordan appeared in 92 games with the Fighting Illini over three seasons. He was part of the 2008-09 team that made the NCAA tournament, playing 12 minutes in the 76-72 first-round loss to Western Kentucky.