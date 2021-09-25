World Superbike Racer Dean Berta Vinales Dies at Age 15 After Crash

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dean Berta Vinales, a 15-year-old World Superbike racer, died Saturday after he was in a crash involving multiple riders in a race in Jerez, Spain.

World Superbike expressed its condolences:

According to Fraser Watson of the Mirror, the crash occurred during the opening round of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championships at Circuito de Jerez.

Watson reported Vinales was involved in a wreck with Alejandro Carrion, Daniel Mogeda, Harry Khouri and Yeray Ruiz on the 11th lap. The remainder of the competition was canceled.

Two hours after the crash, World Superbike announced that Vinales died as a result of "head and thoracic injuries."

Vinales, who is Spanish, was in the midst of his rookie season.

World Superbike noted that Vinales enjoyed a fourth-place finish at Magny-Cours in Race 2 and a sixth-place result at Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2.

Vinales was part of the Vinales Racing Team, which is run by his uncle.

He was a cousin of Isaac Vinales and Maverick Vinales, who are both professional motorcycle racers.