Ryder Cup 2021 Leaderboard: United States Dominates Friday, Leads Europe 6-2

In the 21st century, the United States has won the Ryder Cup over Europe just twice in nine attempts.

The Americans got a pretty good start on making it three out of 10 on Friday.

They hold a commanding 6-2 lead after the first day of play that featured a morning session of foursome and an afternoon session of four-ball.

Below, we'll break down the scores and highlights from the first day of action at Whistling Straits.

Morning Foursome Scores

(Europe) Jon Rahm / Sergio Garcia def. Justin Thomas / Jordan Spieth, 3 & 1

(USA) Dustin Johnson / Collin Morikawa def. Paul Casey / Viktor Hovland, 3 & 2

(USA) Brooks Koepka / Daniel Berger def. Lee Westwood / Matt Fitzpatrick, 2 & 1

(USA) Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele def. Rory McIlroy / Ian Poulter, 5 & 3

Afternoon Four-Ball Scores

(USA) Johnson / Schauffele def. Casey / Bernd Wiesberger, 2 & 1

(USA) Tony Finau / Harris English def. McIlroy / Shane Lowry, 4 & 3

(USA) Bryson DeChambeau / Scottie Scheffler tied Rahm / Tyrell Hatton

(USA) Thomas / Cantlay tied Tommy Fleetwood / Hovland

The Americans got off to a fantastic start on Friday, exactly what they needed in front of the home fans. And they did so in style.

Seriously, there were some incredible shots on Friday, from DeChambeau absolutely blasting the ball off the tee to Spieth hitting one of the most ridiculous shots you'll ever see:

Spieth almost ate it for that shot, folks. That's commitment. That's patriotism.

Johnson, meanwhile, was the day's MVP, winning both of his rounds with scintillating performances. He looked very much the part of the player who has sat atop the world rankings for 135 weeks throughout his career.

Schauffele had an equally impressive day, winning both of his matches as well. After bulldozing McIlroy and Poulter with Cantlay, he and Johnson partnered up to make easy work of Casey and Wiesberger.

After Schauffele's strong start with Cantlay, Steve Stricker choosing to split up that pair was a somewhat controversial decision. Schauffele and Johnson getting the win and Thomas and Cantlay managing a draw validated the decision.

And if you don't think the players are taking this very, very seriously, just look at Thomas rousing the crowd after making this putt:

For the European team, meanwhile, McIlroy struggled immensely. Both of his losses were total blowouts.

It was an ominous sign for the Europeans:

It's unlikely that Poulter's comments after he and McIlroy lost to Schauffele and Cantlay will play well in the European papers, either.

"A shame, because we actually played quite well," he told reporters. "You know, they have played exceptionally good golf in foursomes. It's not nice to get off to the start 5-down through five. Not easy to come back, and they finished the match off."

How bad did things go for Europe on Friday? Fleetwood and Hovland blew a late lead to Thomas and Cantlay, giving away a crucial half-point in the process:

Really, only Garcia and Rahm were the bright spot for Europe. No surprises there, as the Ryder Cup always seems to bring the best out of Garcia:

Coming into the tournament, Garcia had as many Ryder Cup points (25.5) as the entire U.S. team combined. There was never a question he would play well in Whistling Straits.

Europe is going to need more bright spots if it is going to reverse its fortunes after a tough Friday, however.