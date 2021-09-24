Warriors' Updated Roster After Reported Avery Bradley Contract

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Ahead of training camp starting next week, the Golden State Warriors have filled out their roster by reportedly agreeing to a deal with Avery Bradley.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Bradley is expected to compete for the final spot on Golden State's bench in the preseason.

2021-22 Golden State Warriors Depth Chart

PG: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Mychal Mulder

SG: Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Avery Bradley

SF: Otto Porter Jr., Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody

PF: Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica

C: Kevon Looney, James Wiseman

Two-way and non-guaranteed contracts: Chris Chiozza (two-way), Gary Payton II (non-guaranteed)

The Warriors are going to start the season in a situation not totally dissimilar to how they ended the 2020-21 campaign.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported last month on The Jump (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area) that the Warriors are "targeting Christmas day" for Klay Thompson's return from a torn Achilles.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will anchor the starting lineup to begin the year. Andrew Wiggins' status on a game-to-game basis is uncertain right now because of his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Per Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, Wiggins remains insistent that he won't get the vaccine unless it becomes mandatory.

San Francisco mayor London Breed announced a mandate in August that requires full proof of vaccination for indoor events and activities, including Warriors home games.

If Wiggins isn't vaccinated before the start of the regular season, he will be forced to miss all Golden State games played at the Chase Center.

It's unclear if Bradley has been vaccinated, but he would provide head coach Steve Kerr with insurance at the two-guard position behind Wiggins if he has. The 30-year-old has been a strong defender throughout his career, including being named to the All-Defensive team in 2013 and 2016.

Bradley also has some offensive upside with a 36.3 career success rate from three-point range. He's best served in a bench role at this stage of his career. The Warriors don't need him to be a star to be effective for them if he makes the roster out of camp.