Warriors Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Will Seek Contract Elsewhere After Free-Agent Workout

Free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas won't sign with the Golden State Warriors despite a "strong week of workouts" for the team, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Per Slater, "The belief is he will seek out a more clear opportunity to make a team elsewhere, as the Warriors prioritize wing and frontcourt depth."

Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that Avery Bradley was signing with the Dubs.

