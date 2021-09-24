X

    Bulls' Patrick Williams Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 24, 2021

    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will reportedly sit out at least a month because of an ankle injury.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday that Williams will be sidelined four to six weeks with a "severe left ankle sprain."

