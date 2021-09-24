Bulls' Patrick Williams Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks After Suffering Ankle Injury

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will reportedly sit out at least a month because of an ankle injury.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday that Williams will be sidelined four to six weeks with a "severe left ankle sprain."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.