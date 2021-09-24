Lakers Fan Alleges LAPD Officer Shot Her with Rubber Bullet During Lakers Celebration

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Kimberly Marroquin, a Los Angeles Lakers fan, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department, alleging that an officer shot her in the head with a rubber bullet while celebrating the Lakers' championship win last year.

According to TMZ Sports, Marroquin said she was celebrating peacefully at 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2020, after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win the 2019-20 NBA championship.

It was at that time that Marroquin says she was struck in the head by a rubber bullet. In the lawsuit, Marroquin stated she was shot with the rubber bullet "without warning or provocation."

Marroquin also noted in the lawsuit that she was "unarmed and never posed a threat."

In the lawsuit filed against an unnamed officer, their captain and the City of Los Angeles, Marroquin is seeking unspecified damages as compensation and to cover medical and attorney fees.

Marroquin said in the lawsuit that she has "suffered severe pain and suffering, mental anguish, humiliation, and emotional distress, and incurred economic losses" as a result of getting shot by the rubber bullet.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to their 17th championship in team history in 2020, getting past the Heat in six games. It also marked the Lakers' first title since 2010, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were leading the way.