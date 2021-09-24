European Club Association Slams FIFA Plan for Biennial World Cup

Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The European Club Association released a statement Friday saying proposed changes to soccer's international match calendar (IMC), including a plan to make the FIFA World Cup a biennial event, has raised "grave concern and alarm" among its members.

"ECA has been clear in its position that changes are needed to the IMC," the statement read. "A modernised and simpler IMC needs to be founded on fewer release windows; better player protection and health; and a balanced approach to club and international football. To that end, ECA has made clear—publicly, privately and repeatedly—its availability to engage with FIFA to agree what those changes should be."

ESPN's James Olley noted the ECA represents 234 European clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi serving as the group's chairman.

The ECA said it released a statement to reiterate in the "most unambiguous terms that any decisions relating to its future can only come about with the consent of football clubs, with player welfare at their heart."

"In short, the reform of the IMC must be founded on jointly-agreed outcomes, balanced in the interests of all, following honest and detailed consultation—not simply railroaded in the singular interests of FIFA on the back of a series of PR campaigns," the statement read.

The ECA becomes the latest group to suggest FIFA is trying to push forward with its new calendar without taking the concerns from confederations and clubs under serious consideration.

In early September, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told Martyn Ziegler of The Times the biennial World Cup plan would "kill football" and suggested CONMEBOL could join the Europeans for a large-scale boycott of FIFA's marquee event if they move forward with the IMC changes.

"We can decide not to play in it," Ceferin said. "As far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page. So good luck with a World Cup like that. I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football."

The plan calls for a World Cup every two years with the continental tournaments like European Championships and Copa America in the other years, guaranteeing a major event every year.

So far, FIFA hasn't backed down from the proposal. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who now serves as the governing body's chief of global football development, told BBC's The Sports Desk podcast he believes the new plan would "make football better, clearer, more simple and more meaningful to the world."

"After the proposal for the World Cup every two years sometimes [there is an] emotional response," Wenger said. "I'm not surprised. Many people who were completely against it changed their mind after having seen my proposal."

Yet it's hard to see the plan being a success unless UEFA, CONMEBOL and the major European clubs get on board with the idea. Olley noted an agreement must be reached with the ECA in order for clubs to release players for international duty.

The IMC is set through at least 2024, so there will be no changes in the immediate future, but it appears FIFA is steadfast in its desire to move forward with the long-term overhaul amid the criticism.