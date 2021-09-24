WNBA Playoff Bracket 2021: 2nd-Round TV, Live Stream Schedule

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Two drastically different games played out in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Thursday.

The Chicago Sky ran away from the Dallas Wings thanks to a 13-2 game-closing run en route to an 81-64 win.

The nightcap featured far more drama as the Phoenix Mercury held on to defeat the New York Liberty 83-82 in a game that went down to the final possession.

Now, the second round will take center stage Sunday as the Sky visit the Seattle Storm and the Mercury take on the host Minnesota Lynx for more single-elimination action.

Here's a look at the remaining playoff schedule, some Round 2 television and live-stream information and quick previews and picks for the Sky-Storm and Mercury-Lynx matchups.

Playoff Bracket, Results and Live Stream and TV Information

Round 1 (Single Elimination): Thursday, Sept. 23

No. 6 Chicago Sky 81, No. 7 Dallas Wings 64

No. 5 Phoenix Mercury 83, No. 8 New York Liberty 82

Round 2 (Single Elimination): Sunday, Sept. 26

No. 6 Chicago Sky at No. 3 Seattle Storm: 3 p.m., ABC

No. 5 Phoenix Mercury at No. 4 Minnesota Lynx: 5 p.m., ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Semifinals (Best-of-5)

Lowest Seed Remaining at No. 1 Connecticut Sun

Highest Seed Remaining at No. 2 Las Vegas Aces

Both series start Tuesday, Sept. 28 (Game 1). Game 5 for both series would be Friday, Oct. 8 (if necessary). All games on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Finals (Best-of-5)

No. 1 Connecticut Sun/Lowest-Seed winner vs. No. 2 Las Vegas Aces/Highest-Seed winner.

Games 1-2 and 5 will be at the higher seed. Games 3-4 will be at the lower seed. Games 4 and 5 will only be played if necessary. All games on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

No. 6 Chicago Sky at No. 3 Seattle Storm

The 21-11 Storm may have enjoyed a better regular season than the 16-16 Sky, but there's reason to believe Chicago pulls off the upset here.

The main evidence lies in the Sky's three-game regular-season series sweep over the defending WNBA champions over a 15-day period from mid-to-late August.

On Aug. 15, the Storm were without Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird as they rested following their return from the Summer Olympics. Fellow Team USA teammate and gold medalist Jewell Loyd did play in that game, but she shot just 7-of-30 en route to a 87-85 overtime loss.

The Storm then hosted the Sky for a pair of games on Aug. 27 and 29. Sky guard/forward Kahleah Copper dropped 26 in a 73-69 win for the first game, which saw Bird, Stewart and Loyd combine to shoot just 12-of-34.

Nothing went right for the Storm in the Aug. 29 game, which the Sky won 107-75 after dropping 63 first-half points. Chicago shot 15-of-22 from three-point range and out-rebounded Seattle 36-22.

Certainly, the Sky can feel more confident knowing that they've beaten Seattle all three times this season. On the flip side, the slate is wiped clean in the playoffs, and the battle-tested champs just need to win one game to move onto the semifinals.

The issue is that the Storm aren't exactly riding a wave of momentum: They're 5-6 since the Olympics and 9-10 overall in its last 19.

Perhaps a nine-day rest period will be good enough for the team to recharge its batteries and play to its championship-level potential, but this was arguably the worst-case scenario matchup for them to boot.

The Sky were also in top form against the Wings. Outside one bad third quarter where they were outscored 21-11, the Sky were firing on all cylinders.

Candace Parker was dominant in the paint, Courtney Vanderslooy did a little of everything as usual and Allie Quigley hit big shots when her team needed her the most. And then there's the team's leading scorer in Copper, who dropped a game-high 23 in the win.

In the end, look for the Sky to make it 4-of-4 against the Storm this year, which would set up a semifinal date with the top-seeded Connecticut Sun.

No. 5 Phoenix Mercury at No. 4 Minnesota Lynx

Simply put, the Mercury survived and advanced Thursday.

Thanks to Sophie Cunningham's heroics off the bench (6-of-7 from three-point range), the Mercury kept pace with the Libs in the second half before Brianna Turner's free throw with four-tenths of a second left gave Phoenix the win.

Phoenix played without superstar Diana Taurasi, who tested out her ankle injury pregame but could not go for the Mercury, per Alex Simon of The Next.

The big question is whether Taurasi, who averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists per game this season, can go. If she can, then the Mercury have a shot at pulling off the road upset.

If not, then it's hard seeing how the Mercury can pull this off against the hottest team in the WNBA.

It's hard enough to envision that happening with Taurasi, to be frank.

The Lynx finished the season winning 17 of their last 20 games and nine of their last 10.

It's not difficult to see why: The Lynx simply play far better when Aerial Powers and Layshia Clarendon are on the court.

Minnesota is 10-4 when Powers plays and 16-5 with Clarendon.

Powers is fourth on the team in scoring (13.4 PPG) and money from the free-throw line (91.7 percent).

Clarendon is the engine that drives Minnesota's offense with a team-high 5.7 assists per game, and their scoring efficiency (10.4 points on 51.7 percent shooting) helps a team with the second-best shooting percentage in the league.

Simply put, the Lynx are loaded. In addition to Powers and Clarendon, they have a dominant scorer in Napheesa Collier, a double-double machine in legend Sylvia Fowles and a three-point sharpshooter in Kayla McBride.

That quintet is not only good enough to beat the Mercury, but it's good enough to win the whole thing.

The Lynx will win this one regardless of whether or not Taurasi plays, although it will obviously be a closer result if the Mercury have the services of the five-time Olympic gold medalist.