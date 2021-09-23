X

    Celtics Rumors: Ryan Arcidiacono Agrees to Training Camp Invite with Boston

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 24, 2021

    Free-agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono reportedly has agreed to terms with the Boston Celtics on a training camp deal, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    As Charania noted, Arcidiacono worked out for the Golden State Warriors this week.

    Arcidiacono has played his entire four-year NBA career with the Chicago Bulls after starring at Villanova, where he helped the Wildcats win the 2016 national title.

    The 27-year-old guard averaged 3.1 points on 41.9 percent shooting, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.2 minutes per game last year.

    The Celtics currently have a crowded backcourt consisting of Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford.

    It may be difficult for Arcidiacono to find a home in Boston, but he brings some good assets to the table. For starters, he shot 37.3 percent from three-point range last year and ended the season making 9-of-15 shots from beyond the arc.

    In addition, he finished last season with an above-average defensive box plus/minus rate, per Basketball-Reference.

    We'll soon find out if Arcidiacono lands on the Celtics roster or elsewhere with training camp beginning Sept. 28 and the regular season starting Oct. 19.

