Zach LaVine Addresses Rumors on Bulls Future: 'Winning Would Take Care of Everything'

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Chicago Bulls spent the offseason adding depth around Zach LaVine instead of signing the guard to an extension, which could be a risky move.

"It's a business," LaVine told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "They did what was best for the team, and I will continue to go out there and do what's best for the team as well. This season going forward is going to be extremely crucial not just for me but for everybody. Winning would take care of everything."

LaVine has spent four years with the Bulls after three years with the Minnesota Timberwolves and has never reached the playoffs. It could lead him to seek a new team next offseason when he hits free agency.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.