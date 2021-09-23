Former Mavericks Draftee Satnam Singh Agrees to Contract With AEW

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Satnam Singh is best known as the first player born in India ever to be drafted into the NBA, landing with the Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

Now, Singh is taking his talents to the squared circle after signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling:

A 7'3" center, Singh was selected with the 52nd overall pick. He spent two seasons with the Mavericks' G League affiliate Texas Legends and played for Dallas in the NBA Summer League.

Singh was the subject of the 2016 Netflix documentary One in a Billion, which covered his journey from India to the NBA.

According to a press release from AEW, Singh will begin wrestling training at the Atlanta-based Nightmare Factory, which is run by AEW superstar QT Marshall and AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes.

"While we've recently secured some of the hottest free agents on the planet, I'm also deeply committed to cultivating our own homegrown stars and the next generation of extraordinary professional wrestlers," AEW CEO Tony Khan said in the press release. "In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7'3" stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He's an exciting addition to our roster, and I'm looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam's personality and watching his development."

AEW completed a television deal in India in early August to broadcast weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage on EuroSport India.

Singh isn't the only former NBA player to make his way to AEW. In March, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal competed in a mixed tag team match alongside Jade Cargill against Rhodes and Red Velvet. O'Neal memorably went crashing through a table after a dive from Rhodes.

AEW made its New York City debut on Wednesday for AEW Dynamite, featuring a much-anticipated championship match between titleholder Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson. The match ended in a time-limit draw.