Lakers' Dwight Howard Revealed as Octopus on 'The Masked Singer' Show

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will hope Dwight Howard helps take them farther in the playoffs than he got in The Masked Singer.

Howard was the first person eliminated from the Fox competition show after singing Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti" in the opening episode of season six.

The eight-time All-Star said he participated in the Masked Singer because it's his mother's favorite show.

"I did singing lessons. I did dancing lessons. I even did my own stuff, my own homework, drills that I never thought you'd have to do for singing," Howard told TMZ Sports.

Howard's goal was to win the show, but he ultimately came up well short. Victor Oladipo and Lonzo Ball are the other NBA players who previously appeared on the show.