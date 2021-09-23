Tyron Woodley Says He's Getting 'I Love Jake Paul' Tattoo This Weekend, Wants Rematch

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley will be getting his "I love Jake Paul" tattoo after all and has his sights set on a rematch with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back,” Woodley said on Instagram in an interview with Ariel Helwani (around the 4:15 mark). “I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday, by the way. Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. Yeah, I’m going to do it Saturday."

Woodley told Paul before their first fiight that he would get the tattoo if he lost, which he did by split decision. Paul called Woodley out for reneging on the bet, saying he "f--ked up" a potential rematch.

The former UFC welterweight champion now says he plans on getting inked up, though he would not divulge where the tattoo would be on his body.

“Not neck, not face. I should have put it across my f--king knuckles," Woodley said. "To me it’s like this: If a dude wants to pay me to whip his ass, since he paid me and promoted the fight, then I love you.”

Paul, meanwhile, seems to have turned his attention to Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The younger Fury was on the undercard for the first Paul-Woodley bout, winning via unanimous decision over Anthony Taylor.