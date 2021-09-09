Jake Paul Says Tyron Woodley ‘F--ked Up’ Potential Rematch by Refusing to Get Tattoo

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It appears there will not be another boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

Paul, who won the first showdown, discussed the situation on the Full Send Podcast (h/t TMZ Sports) and said Woodley is not getting a tattoo that says "I love Jake" despite their agreement that the loser of the first fight would get a tattoo of the winner.

"[A rematch] doesn't make sense," Paul said. "If he would've gotten the tattoo, like, now, and that clip goes viral, and everyone's like, 'Jake, do it! Do it!' I'd be like, 'I kind of have to do this.' But he f---ed up."

Paul won the fight against the former UFC welterweight champion in Cleveland last month by split decision, although the YouTuber looked to be the better boxer throughout the match.

Woodley finally garnered some momentum in the fourth round with his power punches but was unable to build on that as the fight continued. He also failed to fully overcome a slow start that put Paul in an advantageous position.

Paul is now 4-0 as a professional boxer after defeating Woodley and fellow MMA fighter Ben Askren in April. He won via first-round knockout against Askren.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He said Tommy Fury, who is Tyson Fury's little brother, might be his next opponent.

"He's skilled," Paul said. "He's undefeated. And then, yeah, he's [Tyson Fury’s brother]. And he’s a real boxer. And he has like 4 million followers on Instagram which is good engagement."

Fury is 7-0 and actually called out Paul after defeating Anthony Taylor in an undercard matchup.