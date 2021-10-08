Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Exits Preseason Game vs. Flyers with Lower-Body Injury

Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

The Washington Capitals announced that superstar winger Alex Ovechkin left Friday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury and would not return.

No other details were disclosed.

Ovechkin is one of the most lethal scorers in NHL history with 730 career goals, and he may eventually surpass Wayne Gretzky (894 goals) for the all-time record. His durability is part of the reason he's moved within striking distance of the historic mark.

The 36-year-old Russian missed four games or less in 14 of his first 15 NHL seasons, including five years where he played in all of the Caps' regular-season contests. He did miss 11 games last season, however, seven with a lower-body injury and four because of COVID-19 protocols.

Anthony Mantha would likely get the first chance to fill the void at left wing on the team's first line. Carl Hagelin and Conor Sheary could also see more time in the top six and on the power play should the injury linger into the start of the regular season.

Washington's depth on the left side should help the club overcome any type of short-term absence for Ovechkin. A more extended injury for the face of the franchise would be a significant setback since he's still one of the league's most dangerous offensive players.

The Capitals open their 2021-22 campaign on Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers.