Report: Tamika Tremaglio to Replace Michele Roberts As NBPA Executive Director

Deloitte attorney Tamika Tremaglio, who works as the company's Greater Washington managing principal, will serve as the new executive director of the National Basketball Players Association.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Wednesday, noting Tremaglio has consulted for the union for nine years. Current executive director Michele Roberts, who has served in that capacity since July 2014, will be retiring next summer.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported earlier Wednesday that Tremaglio had emerged as a "top candidate" for the executive director position.

A description of Tremaglio's work for Deloitte reads as follows:

"Tamika is the Greater Washington managing principal and is responsible for overseeing more than 10,000 audit, tax, advisory, and consulting professionals in the region. She helps to drive client and business growth and further enhance Deloitte’s strategic positioning in the Greater Washington market. In addition to Tamika's leadership responsibilities, she also continues to work with clients in the forensics and investigations space.

"Tamika has led numerous large US and multinational client relationships for the Advisory practice across the life sciences and health care and consumer and industrial products industries in forensic and dispute services. Additionally, she also serves as corporate secretary on the Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP board."

The NBPA is undergoing significant leadership changes.

In August, Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum was elected NBPA president after Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul served a pair of four-year terms.

Now Tremaglio and McCollum will work together to lead the NBPA into the 2020s.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided more insight and detail on Tremaglio's background:

Tremaglio shared her own story as part of Deloitte's "Uncensored" series, which shares the perspectives and experiences of Black professionals at the company.

She closed as follows:

"I must be transparent, however, and share that it can be incredibly lonely to be a Black woman in leadership in corporate America. There aren’t nearly enough of us. And I don’t think many people can appreciate the pressure and weight that many of us feel on a daily basis—not only as a Black leader in our organization, but as a Black woman in America.

"This is my story. I have and will continue to travel my journey while creating space for others. To be honest, I was apprehensive to share my story for this series, but if I have been blessed enough to be given a seat at the table, I need to make sure that I am using my voice. Otherwise, as Michelle Obama has said, I need to give up my seat. And I have worked too hard for it to not use it to serve others."

Tremaglio will serve as the sixth full-time executive director in NBPA history.