Warriors' Joe Lacob Fined $50K for Tampering After Ben Simmons Comments

The NBA announced Wednesday that it has fined Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rule following his comments regarding Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who has reportedly requested a trade.

The comments in question were made to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. Lacob referenced a "Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Philadelphia" and said the following:

"I think we are always looking at everything to see if we can improve our team. We would always look," Lacob said.

Lacob added:

"In some ways, it doesn't really fit what we're doing. He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know. He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Simmons does not intend to report to 76ers training camp or play another game for the franchise.

In addition, the three-time All-Star reportedly hasn't spoken with the team since last August, when these sentiments were relayed to team brass.

