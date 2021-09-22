Kenny Omega Would Sign Roman Reigns to AEW; Thinks 'About 90%' of WWE Stars Want In

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

AEW has already signed several former WWE stars since coming into existence in 2019, and AEW World champion Kenny Omega believes many more would love to make the jump.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports (h/t Wrestling Inc's Robert Gunier), Omega said: "Absolutely, more will come out in the future. I think about 90 percent of wrestlers in WWE want to be in AEW."

Some of the most notable former WWE stars on the current AEW roster include CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Ruby Soho, Miro, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo and Pac.

Danielson and Cole are among AEW's most recent signees, and they opted to let their WWE contracts expire before signing with AEW. That is in contrast to some of the others who were released by WWE before joining AEW.

Omega was also asked which current WWE star he would like to see sign with AEW, and he named perhaps the biggest star in WWE today: "There are already a lot of people coming… So I don't really know who. If I was forced, I'd say Roman Reigns. I think it's a good opportunity to prove who the real champion is."

Reigns is the current Universal champion and one of the most recognizable figures in wrestling. He is also in the midst of the best run of his career, and it can be argued that there is no more complete performer in all of wrestling.

Omega vs. Reigns would be a massive match given that they were voted the No. 1 and No. 2 wrestlers in the world over the past year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Given that Reigns is a WWE homegrown talent and part of a family that is deeply rooted in WWE, it seems unlikely that he would ever make the leap to AEW.

While Omega vs. Reigns is a dream match that may not happen, Omega vs. Danielson is coming to fruition Wednesday night.

On the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, Omega will clash with Danielson in a non-title match.

AEW has undoubtedly put itself on the map in the wrestling world thanks to some of the talent it has attracted, and if Danielson tears the house down with Omega on Wednesday night, perhaps it could inspire even more WWE stars to join AEW in the future.

