5-Star CB Jaheim Singletary Commits to Georgia After Decommitting from Ohio State

Source: 247Sports

After decommitting from Ohio State, Jaheim Singletary has decided he is going to play college football at Georgia.

In January, Singletary announced he was going to play in Columbus for the Buckeyes.

"Just the culture, the realness, the opportunity," Singletary told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports about why he chose Ohio State. "The way they do their guys and put them in the league."

Seven months later, Singletary decided to reopen his recruitment by decommitting from Ohio State:

Singletary is widely regarded as one of the best players, regardless of position, in the 2022 recruiting class. The Jacksonville native is a 5-star prospect, No. 5 cornerback and 18th-ranked player overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports praised Singletary's size and ability to shut down one side of the field in his scouting report:

"Has gotten more and more aggressive in press coverage over the years and is more than capable of getting a wide receiver off schedule. Relatively fluid hips allow him to mirror those same wideouts as they try to work their way down the field. Does a nice job of anticipating throws and timing his breaks. Will fight through hands at the catch point in hopes of making a play. Willing tackler that lunges at ball carriers and strikes them before wrapping up."

Singletary is already listed at 6'2" and 170 pounds. He recorded seven interceptions and six pass breakups in 10 games as a freshman at Riverside High School.

A cornerback with that size and athleticism is among the most valuable players in football at any level. Singletary has the potential to completely transform the Bulldogs defense as soon as he steps on campus.

Head coach Kirby Smart has had an excellent run with Georgia since 2016, including winning an SEC championship and reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2017.

The biggest problem for Georgia under Smart's watch has been trying to figure out how to slow down Alabama. The Crimson Tide have won three straight games against their SEC rivals since 2017.

There's no shame in losing to Alabama—most teams do—but it is an indication that Smart and his staff still have work to do if they want to get the Bulldogs over the hump in the SEC.

Adding a dynamic talent to the secondary like Singletary, who can shut down the best receiver on the opposing team, will go a long way toward making Georgia a title contender.