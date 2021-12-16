Kings' De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox was placed in the health and safety protocols Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The organization is among several teams in the NBA experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, per Charania. Interim head coach Alvin Gentry is also in the protocols, and assistant coach Doug Christie stepped in for the Kings' 119-105 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is averaging 21.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 5.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his fifth season for the Kings.

Fox enjoyed his best NBA season in 2020-21 by averaging a career-high 25.2 points, 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The former Kentucky star was selected fifth overall in the 2017 NBA draft.

Expect rookie point guard Davion Mitchell to take over at the point in Fox's absence. He's averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists in 25.7 minutes per game.

Sacramento selected the former Baylor star, who helped lead the Bears to their first national title in 2021, with the No. 9 overall pick.

Tyrese Haliburton could see more usage, too. The second-year pro enjoyed a successful rookie season that saw him post 13.0 points and 5.3 assists per game. He's followed that up with 11.5 points and 5.7 dimes per night.