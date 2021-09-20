Warriors Rumors: Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas, Quinn Cook to Work Out for GSW

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are set to work out guards Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas and Quinn Cook this week.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported the Warriors want to add two guards and a big to their training camp roster. The Warriors currently have 16 players on their roster but only 13 guaranteed contracts.

Guards Damion Lee, Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II each have non-guaranteed contracts. It's likely any of the veterans brought into camp would sign non-guaranteed deals and compete with Mulder and Payton for final roster spots.

Lee has been a rotation player each of the last two seasons and seems highly unlikely to be on any cut line, though his role will be reduced once Klay Thompson returns to the lineup.

Bradley and Thomas especially are names the Warriors would not bring in unless they had plans of making one a rotation player. While both have seen significant declines since their respective peaks, their name cache alone makes them worthy of something more than 14th- or 15th-man consideration.

Bradley struggled mightily last season, splitting time with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, but doesn't turn 31 until November and is a year removed from a solid 2019-20 campaign with the Lakers.

Thomas played three games last season with the Pelicans and has been limited to 87 games over the last four years due to hip problems and tepid interest on the open market. He's looked like a significantly diminished player from his All-Star peak and remains a net negative defensively due to his diminutive size (5'9", 185 lbs).

Cook previously played for the Warriors from 2017 to 2019 and has spent the last two years with the Lakers and Cavaliers.