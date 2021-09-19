X

    Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

    September 19, 2021

    Jeff Curry/Getty Images

    As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over.

    On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart.

    Tensions were running high between Tatis and Machado 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/joe_yancey3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joe_yancey3</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ibQvn12wZ7">pic.twitter.com/ibQvn12wZ7</a>

    Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided more context on the confrontation:

    This is shortly after Fernando Tatis Jr. had been called out on strikes in the fifth inning. Manny Machado could be heard yelling, “It’s not (expletive) about you.” <a href="https://t.co/tq1rhtI95s">https://t.co/tq1rhtI95s</a>

    The Padres (76-71) came into Saturday's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals having dropped seven of their last 10 games and 22 of their last 32. Once considered a World Series contender, the Padres are now 1.5 games back of the Cardinals for the final National League Wild Card spot.

    The wheels have fallen off in San Diego, and tempers are flaring.

