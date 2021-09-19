Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over.

On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided more context on the confrontation:

The Padres (76-71) came into Saturday's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals having dropped seven of their last 10 games and 22 of their last 32. Once considered a World Series contender, the Padres are now 1.5 games back of the Cardinals for the final National League Wild Card spot.

The wheels have fallen off in San Diego, and tempers are flaring.