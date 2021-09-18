Joe Johnson Says 'I'm Not Done' in NBA Amid BIG3 Success

David Becker/Getty Images for BIG3

Seven-time All-Star guard Joe Johnson said he's aiming to make an NBA comeback after winning back-to-back MVPs in the BIG3 basketball league.

"Nah, I'm not done," Johnson told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday. "We'll see what happens here. ... We'll see, man. We'll see. I don't have nothing definite to tell you, to be honest with you. But, I'mma be out here trying to get some stuff done."

Johnson hasn't played in the NBA since splitting the 2017-18 season between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

The 40-year-old University of Arkansas product has continued to make an impact on the court, though. Along with his BIG3 success, he also played in The Basketball Tournament in 2020 and represented Team USA in February's qualifying games for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.

"I just love hooping," Johnson told TMZ.

"Iso Joe" averaged 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals across eight appearances for the Triplets during the 2021 BIG3 season.

In April, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Johnson was set for a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks, who had an empty roster spot ahead of the playoffs. Johnson wasn't signed, and the Bucks went on to capture the 2021 NBA title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Although he didn't land a contract from Milwaukee, the role he would have filled as a sharpshooting bench weapon for a contender is likely his best fit if he does make it back to the NBA.

Johnson told Steve Drumwright of Red Line Editorial in February he's content with his career, even if he doesn't make an NBA return, but he's willing to listen if a team calls.

"I've enjoyed my [17] years in the NBA. I had a great time," he said. "Now, with that being said, if an opportunity comes and I feel like I feel it's worth it, hell yeah, I'll play again. No doubt."

Johnson was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in the 2001 draft. Along with the C's, Jazz and Rockets, he also made stops with the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat while averaging 16 points across 1,276 career NBA games.