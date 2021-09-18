New York Liberty Break WNBA's Single-Season 3-Point Record

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

In addition to securing a vital victory over the Washington Mystics, the New York Liberty made history Friday night.

Rebecca Allen connected on a three-pointer in the second quarter to give New York the single-season record.

Long-range shooting wasn't a strength of the Liberty in 2020. The team tied for sixth in made threes (7.6 per game) but ranked last in three-point percentage (27.7). Not only has New York set the pace in terms of three-pointers made this year, but it has also seen its conversion rate climb to 36.0 percent, third-best in the WNBA.

Sami Whitcomb has had a big hand in that turnaround. The two-time champion has taken her game to another level with the Liberty while remaining a potent perimeter threat. Whitcomb is shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Having a healthy Sabrina Ionescu has helped as well. The 5'11" playmaker was second on the team in made threes (51) entering Friday's game.

Setting the three-point record is a major achievement in a 2021 regular season that provided New York with reasons for optimism going forward. Now, the Liberty's focus turns to Sunday, when they'll learn whether they qualify for the postseason.

At 12-20, Walt Hopkins' squad is 10th, trailing the eighth-place Washington Mystics and ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks by 0.5 games. Should the Mystics and Sparks both lose their finales, New York would vault into the final playoff spot.