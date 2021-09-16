Paul Azinger on Brooks Koepka Ryder Cup Comments: If You Don't Love It, Don't Play

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Golf broadcaster Paul Azinger argued Brooks Koepka should drop out of the Ryder Cup if he doesn't like the competition, via ESPN's Bob Harig:

"I'm not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much, if he doesn't love it he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love it. Not everybody embraces it. But if you don't love it, and you're not sold out, then I think Brooks—especially being hurt—should consider whether or not he really wants to be there. And if you add the Bryson [DeChambeau] dynamic to that, that would be an even easier decision for him."

Koepka confirmed he will take part of the 2021 Ryder Cup beginning Sept. 24 at Whistling Straights.

There are still question marks after he recently discussed the challenges of this event in an interview with Matthew Rudy of Golf Digest.

"You have to change the way you think about things," he said. "You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year. It’s so far from my normal routine."

Besides having to worry about teammates' performances, the Ryder Cup also represents changes to a schedule compared to other events, as Koepka explained:

"It's hectic. It's a bit odd, if I'm honest. I don't want to say it's a bad week. We're just so individualized, and everybody has their routine and a different way of doing things, and now, it's like, OK, we have to have a meeting at this time or go do this or go do that. It's the opposite of what happens during a major week."

Koepka played a big role in helping the United States win the Ryder Cup in 2016, but he struggled in 2018 with just a 1-2-1 record, halving his singles match against Paul Casey as Europe earned a dominant victory.

The four-time major winner has a chance to help the Americans reclaim the trophy, but he doesn't appear particularly sold on the event.

There are other factors that could keep Koepka away from the competition, as Azinger pointed out.

The 31-year-old is overcoming a wrist injury that forced him to withdraw from the Tour Championship. Koepka also has a notable feud with teammate Bryson DeChambeau, although they agreed to squash their beef for the Ryder Cup.

It still could be easier for him to simply withdraw and allow someone else to take his place, with Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson among the potential options.

Azinger—who won this event as both a player and captain for the United States—clearly wants to see players involved who will take this seriously.