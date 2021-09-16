Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wants to Be One of Best PGs Ever: 'I'm the Black Steve Nash'

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not lacking for confidence in his game.

"I’m the Black Steve Nash," Gilgeous-Alexander said in a conversation with art dealer Eric Allouche, per Tyler R. Tynes of GQ.

The comment was made with a smile on his face—not necessarily to be taken as a one-to-one comparison—but ultimately isn't far off from where Gilgeous-Alexander sees himself.

"I want to be one of the best point guards to ever play,” he told Tynes. “I’m not playing this game just to be a good basketball player. I want to be one of the greatest to ever play.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and Nash don't have many similarities in their games. Whereas Nash is one of the most prolific passers the sport has ever seen, Gilgeous-Alexander is more aggressive with his scoring. SGA already has two seasons that would have represented Nash's career-high in scoring three years into his career; Nash was doubling up Gilgeous-Alexander's assist totals in his prime, though.

That said, Nash is a Canadian basketball icon, one of the few star-caliber players from his country Gilgeous-Alexander had to look up to when he was growing up in Toronto. The Canadian game has seen an explosion of budding young stars in recent years, no doubt thanks in large part to the path Nash carved.

As for Gilgeous-Alexander becoming an all-time great, he's certainly on his way to becoming a great. The Kentucky product performed at an All-Star caliber when he was on the floor last season, averaging 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent from three-point range. He's made significant strides in each NBA season, especially as a long-range shooter.

If his continues his upward trajectory, Gilgeous-Alexander should have no problem living up to the max contract he signed this summer.