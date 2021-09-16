Chelsea's Reece James Says Champions League, Euro Medals Were Stolen During Match

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea right back Reece James is asking for help to identify a group of people who robbed a safe from his home during Tuesday night's Champions League match against Zenit Saint Petersburg at Stamford Bridge.

James, who played all 90 minutes in the Blues' 1-0 win, wrote on Instagram the safe contained his medals from the club's titles in the 2020-21 Champions League and the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, along with his runner-up medal from the England national team's trip to the Euro 2020 final this summer.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England—honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it," James wrote. "Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them."

The 21-year-old rising star posted several videos with security footage from the home, which show at least five people pushing the safe out of the house and into a getaway car after forcing open the security fence.

James noted local police, Chelsea and his advisors have started looking into the situation and identified "firm leads on who the perpetrators are."

"We are closing in on them," he wrote. "Luckily, no one was present during the break in but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well. I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due."

Police haven't commented on the investigation.

Chelsea remain unbeaten so far during the 2021-22 season. After beating Villarreal on penalty kicks to win the UEFA Super Cup, the Blues have posted three wins and one draw in the Premier League and opened the UCL group stage with the victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg.

James has appeared in three of the Premier League fixtures along with starting Tuesday's Champions League triumph.

He's also become a consistent contributor for England at the international level, most recently playing 62 minutes in a 4-0 win over Andorra in World Cup qualifying on Sept. 5.

Chelsea returns to Premier League action Sunday when it travels for an away match against Tottenham Hotspur.