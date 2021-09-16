Warriors Rumors: Isaiah Thomas to Work out with Golden State Next Week in Free Agency

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas is scheduled to work out for the Golden State Warriors next week, according to HoopsHype.

The 32-year-old Thomas is a two-time All-Star, but injuries and ineffective play have limited him to just 87 NBA games over the past four seasons.

Thomas appeared in three games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds while converting 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 25.0 percent of his threes.

