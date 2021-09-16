Raptors' Pascal Siakam Not Concerned over Trade Rumors; Wants to Be in TOR Long-Term

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Pascal Siakam heard all the trade rumors, but that hasn't altered his long-term commitment to staying in Toronto.

"It didn’t bother me really, because I never really heard anything from the Raptors," Siakam told Sopan Deb of the New York Times. "Even all the news I was seeing it was never like: 'Oh. The Raptors wanted to give up Siakam for this.' It was always like, 'The Warriors like Pascal,' or it was always, 'The Kings like Pascal,' or this. There was never nothing where it was like, 'The Raptors wanted to give away Pascal.'"

Siakam has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the NBA offseason, though it does not appear any deal ever came close to getting done. The 27-year-old is in the second season of a four-year, $136.9 million contract, with his first being a bit of a disappointment.

