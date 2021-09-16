Carmelo Anthony Says He 'Can Never Be at Peace' Without Title After Joining Lakers

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony went on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Wednesday to promote his memoir, "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised," which covers how he persevered through numerous dangers and tragedies suffered while growing up in the Red Hook, New York and Baltimore projects.

The conversation largely revolved around Anthony and the book but later turned toward his new NBA chapter with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Noah asked him if there was something he was trying to prove or whether he was in a different state of mind going into the season. Anthony provided the following response while noting that he cannot be at peace without winning a championship with the Purple and Gold.

"There's nothing that I'm trying to prove," Anthony said.

"If I wouldn't of picked L.A., I'd of been at peace walking away from the game knowing that I gave it everything I could and I still couldn't win the championship. I'd of been at peace with that. I'd of been good. But now that I'm in the Lakers, I can't be at peace for not winning the championship. So it's just...you gotta change your way of thinking, you gotta change your perspective..."

Anthony joins a Lakers team featuring a host of veterans 30 and older, many of whom are on one-year deals like himself. The likely future Naismith Hall of Famer spoke about what he's been hearing out there regarding the team's age and why he's not bothered by the noise.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"...but being out there at this point and time in my career, we hear all of it. We hear that they old, and the senior citizen home of basketball, but we just know what we bring to the game and what we bring to the table, and I say we're wiser, we're wise, we're not old.

"Thirty-seven is young, 36 is young. There's only old in the sports world, the basketball world, so like LeBron said, like other guys said, just watch and see, and I think people will enjoy the show."

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA player, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and an NCAA champion. He also won the 2012-13 NBA scoring title.

An NBA championship is not on his resume, but that could very well change with the new-look Lakers as they search for their second title in three years led by a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook surrounded by a host of veterans.