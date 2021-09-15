Rockets Rumors: Dante Exum Nearing Non-Guaranteed 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $15M

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Houston Rockets and guard Dante Exum are nearing an agreement that could be worth up to $15 million over three years, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

A severe right calf strain suffered Jan. 4, when Exum was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, eventually sidelined him for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Later that month, Exum was sent to the Rockets as part of a four-team deal that brought James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 26-year-old Australian has averaged 5.7 points on 40.7 percent shooting and 2.2 assists in 18.6 minutes per game for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers. Utah selected Exum with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

Exum played for the Australian national team during this year's Summer Olympics, averaging 9.0 points on 57.0 percent shooting, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.6 minutes per game.

Australia went 3-0 in group play and defeated Argentina in the quarterfinals before losing to the United States in the semifinals.

Australia bounced back in the bronze-medal game with a win over Slovenia.

Exum's performance was certainly encouraging for a player who has suffered numerous injuries during his career, including an ACL tear that kept him out for the entire 2015-16 NBA season. He was also held to just 14 games in 2017-18 because of shoulder surgery.

Other injuries in more recent years include ankle sprains, a bone bruise and a partially torn patellar tendon.

Thankfully, Exum appears healthy and good to go for the 2021-22 season, and returning to the Rockets is a good fit for a young player who would rejoin a rebuilding team embarking on a new era after the Harden trade.