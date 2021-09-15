WADA Will Review Marijuana Policy After Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic Ban

Jorge Luis Alvarez Pupo/Getty Images

The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Tuesday it would be reviewing its marijuana policy during an executive committee meeting.

The organization noted that "following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders, the ExCo endorsed the decision of the List Expert Advisory Group to initiate in 2022 a scientific review of the status of cannabis. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

