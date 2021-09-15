Nan Wooden, Daughter of Legendary UCLA Coach John, Dies at 87

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Nan Wooden died Tuesday at the age of 87.

Family members said, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press, that the daughter of famous UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden died of natural causes. She had suffered multiple strokes the past few years.

Nan Wooden was a familiar figure at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion and often attended Bruins home games even after her father retired.

Her father died in 2010 at 99 years old.

John is largely considered one of the best coaches in college basketball history. He led Indiana State for two seasons and then UCLA for 27 from 1948-49 through 1974-75. He won 10 national championships and reached 12 Final Fours during his illustrious career.

Nan is survived by three daughters, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one brother.