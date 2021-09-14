LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Make Cameos in Nas' 'Brunch on Sundays' Music Video

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook haven't even played a game as teammates for the Los Angeles Lakers, but they are already enjoying brunch together.

Brunch on Sundays that is.

The two Lakers stars make cameos in Nas' new music video for the song Brunch on Sundays (warning: strong language):

James is sitting right next to Nas as a number of guests enjoy brunch, while Westbrook is sitting on the other side of his new teammate.

Chemistry between the two Lakers doesn't appear to be a concern at all if they are already enjoying such activities away from the court.

Whether they can mesh well with Anthony Davis on the court will go a long way toward determining whether they will live up to championship expectations, but there is still some offseason remaining to enjoy brunch until the season tips off on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors.