Lakers' Carmelo Anthony on Pursuit of a Title: 'Everything Else Should Be Irrelevant'

Gotham/GC Images

Carmelo Anthony knows he'll likely have the smallest individual role of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The future Hall of Famer doesn't care, so long as he's hoisting a Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

"I reached a lot of the individual goals, but there's only one thing right now for me," Anthony told Mark Medina of USA Today. "That's the only thing I have to think about it, could think about and should think about. Everything else should be irrelevant."

Anthony signed a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum with the Lakers in August, joining a roster full of aging veterans. The Lakers employ 10 players age 32 or older, highlighted by a host of guys who likely would've been part of an NBA 2K15 superteam. Anthony, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan combine for 49 career All-Star appearances but are arguably all past their primes.

Anthony Davis is the only in-prime former All-Star on the roster.

The Lakers are seemingly all-in on a veteran-laden experiment, hoping their experience trumps young legs when the calendar hits May and June. There are potentially problems with the team's roster construction—particularly spacing—but the roster should not shy away from any big moments.

Anthony is looking to get his first taste of an NBA Finals nearly two decades into his career. He spent years alongside poor supporting casts in Denver and New York during his prime before transitioning to being a late-career role player in the hopes of winning that elusive ring.