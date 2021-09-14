Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Star PG 'Very Real in His Threats Not to Show Up' To 76ers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Ben Simmons is reportedly not bluffing in his threat to sit out training camp in an effort to force a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said "everyone" in the NBA believes the Sixers "cannot afford to hold onto" Simmons because his threats to hold out are "very real."

Simmons informed co-managing partner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and coach Doc Rivers of his plan to hold out last month, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

