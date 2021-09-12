Bray Wyatt Reportedly Could Make AEW Debut on Dynamite on September 29

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If Bray Wyatt is coming to AEW, we may finally have a date for his arrival.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported AEW's Sept. 29 date in Rochester, New York, would be the plan if Wyatt ultimately signs with the company.

That date is noteworthy because Rochester is the hometown of the late Brodie Lee, who died at age 41 in December. Lee and Wyatt were close friends after spending years in WWE as part of the Wyatt Family stable.

It's also noteworthy because AEW is coming to Rochester about a month before Wyatt's 90-day non-compete clause with WWE is up. Typically, WWE requires released wrestlers to observe a 90-day waiting period between their departure and showing up for another company. (They are paid their salary during this period.)

There are exceptions to this rule—Andrade joined AEW after having his non-compete waived—and Wyatt could be a special circumstance because of the Lee connection. Lee was well-regarded in the WWE locker room, and it's possible that Wyatt asked for his non-compete to end early so he could honor his friend.

WWE shockingly released Wyatt in July, less than a year after he won the Universal Championship.

