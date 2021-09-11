Banner Flies over Old Trafford Supporting Woman Who Accused Cristiano Ronaldo of Rape

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Level Up, a UK-based gender justice group, flew a banner over Old Trafford on Saturday in protest of Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with Manchester United.

The banner read "#Believe Kathryn Mayorga" and flew over the pitch during Saturday's match against Newcastle United.

"This is not just about solidarity with Kathryn, it's about every single survivor of sexual violence. It's about breaking the silence around abuse, and speaking truth to power," a statement released by Level Up read. "It's for everyone who knows what it feels like to live with lifelong injury, injustice and be told to stay quiet.

"This is about football clubs and players waking up to the reality that they can't act with impunity—or pay their way out of accountability."

Mayorga went public with rape accusations against Ronaldo in 2018. She said the soccer star assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 but no formal charges were ever filed. Ronaldo and Mayorga reached a financial settlement in 2010 that included a non-disclosure agreement.

Mayorga filed a subsequent lawsuit looking to throw out the original financial agreement. Ronaldo, who has maintained his encounter with Mayorga was consensual, filed a motion in May seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Mayorga also asked that police re-open their investigation, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in July 2019 there was insufficient evidence to file charges.

Manchester United signed Ronaldo to a two-year contract last month.