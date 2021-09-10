Cowboys' La'el Collins Reportedly Suspended 5 Games for Substance Abuse Violation

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins has been suspended five games after violating the league's substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Collins played in Thursday night's season-opening 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will begin his suspension in Week 2 unless he decides to appeal, in which case his punishment will be held off until a final ruling.

It's a massive blow to a Dallas front line already missing right guard Zack Martin, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is Collins' first NFL fine or suspension. It's also the Cowboys' second significant offensive loss Friday with wideout Michael Gallup expected to miss three to five weeks with a calf injury.

The 28-year-old has been a mainstay on the offensive line since the club signed him out of LSU as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He suffered a torn toe ligament that ended his 2016 season after three games, but Collins had been reliable, appearing in at least 12 contests in four of his first five seasons. He played 16 games in 2017 and 2018, which helped him earn a five-year, $50 million extension in 2019.

That deal got off to a rough start as Collins missed the 2020 season with a hip injury.

Now he's back on the sideline one game into the 2021 campaign.

Look for the Cowboys to roll with Terence Steele, Connor McGovern and Matt Farniok in his place.