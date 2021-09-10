Cowboys News: Michael Gallup to Miss 3-5 Weeks After Suffering Calf Injury in Week 1

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will be without receiver Michael Gallup for the next three to five weeks because of a calf injury he suffered in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

Gallup left Thursday's 31-29 loss in the second half having hauled in four catches for 36 yards. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott will have to find a way around Gallup's absence after how well the passing game worked in Week 1.

Prescott went 42-of-58 with 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his first game back since Week 5 of 2020.

Fortunately, there are still a number of elite targets in the Cowboys' wideout room.

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb proved as much already by torching the Bucs' defense for a combined 243 yards and three touchdowns on 20 catches. That's not to say Gallup isn't a vital part of Dallas' offense, however. Part of the reason why Lamb and Cooper are so effective is due to Gallup's skillset requiring opponents to key in on him.

In 16 games last season ,Gallup caught 59 passes for 843 yards and five touchdowns with Prescott and Andy Dalton throwing to him. The year before he hauled in 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six scores working with Prescott full time.

While Gallup is out of the lineup, look for tight ends Dalton Schultz, Blake Jarwin and wideout Cedrick Wilson to see their usage tick up. Still, it'll be on Cooper and Lamb to make up the bulk of Prescott's targets for the foreseeable future.