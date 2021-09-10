Raptors Receive Approval to Play Home Games in Toronto with Fans This Season

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

After the Toronto Raptors set up shop at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for the 2020-21 campaign, the team will return home for the upcoming NBA season.

A Raptors spokesperson confirmed to the Canadian Press that they have received permission to play games at Scotiabank Arena.

While capacity is yet to be determined, the spokesperson said the team is "optimistic" about hosting full crowds.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian federal government denied the Raptors' request to play in Toronto last year.

David Cochrane of CBC News reported in November that the Raptors might be allowed to host games at Scotiabank Arena later in the season "if pandemic conditions improve."

That didn't happen, leaving the Raptors to share an arena with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. They finished the year with a 27-45 record, their worst record since the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season (23-43).

All 30 NBA teams are set to report to training camp Sept. 28. The Raptors announced their five-game preseason schedule Friday, starting Oct. 4 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The last time Toronto played at Scotiabank Arena was Feb. 28, 2020, against the Charlotte Hornets. The team had just wrapped up a five-game road trip when the season was postponed because of the pandemic March 11.