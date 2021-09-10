Michigan AD Warde Manuel Denies Apologizing to Chris Webber over 2003 Investigation

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel denied Friday that he apologized to Chris Webber during a recent conversation.

In an interview with ESPN's Myron Medcalf on Wednesday, Webber said Manuel apologized to him for the manner in which the University of Michigan handled a 2003 investigation into Webber's accepting payment from booster Ed Martin during his time as a player with the Wolverines from 1991-93:

"I was told by the athletic director at the University of Michigan that he was sorry. And he wasn't even there at the time [I was playing]. He told me that he did his research and that he needs to apologize. His exact words [were] he needs 'to apologize to the 18-year-old Chris Webber because we didn't protect him.'"

In a statement (h/t Medcalf) released Friday, Manuel said he never apologized to Webber:

"I enjoyed the conversation with Chris when we met several years ago. But I can assure you I made no apology to Chris and, for those who may be curious, I never asked him to apologize to the University of Michigan. I wish Chris nothing but the best, and I'm happy that he's being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame."

Webber will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

For his role in the acceptance of improper benefits, Webber pleaded guilty in 2003 to criminal contempt. Weber said at the time that he repaid more than $38,000 to Martin after accepting a loan from him while at Michigan.

The University of Michigan disassociated from Webber and removed him from its record books, but the disassociation ended in 2013.

As a result of the Martin scandal, Michigan vacated its Final Four appearances in 1992 and 1993 when the Fab Five of Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson led the Wolverines to prominence.

Manuel was not the Michigan AD at the time of the investigation. He played football at the school from 1986-89 and was hired as athletic director in 2016.

Webber was one of the top players in the nation during his two seasons at Michigan, averaging 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Orlando Magic selected Webber No. 1 overall in the 1993 NBA draft and traded him to the Golden State Warriors on draft night.

C-Webb spent 15 seasons in the league, playing for the Warriors, Washington Bullets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.

Webber was a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and the 1993-94 Rookie of the Year. He averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in 831 career regular-season games.

The 48-year-old will be enshrined as part of a class that also includes Chris Bosh, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Paul Pierce and Ben Wallace.