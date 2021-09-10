Lakers' Updated Roster, Salary Cap Space After Reported Marc Gasol Trade

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers made a money-saving trade on Friday with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are sending Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to Memphis in exchange for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin.

Wojnarowski noted the move will save the Lakers, who were already well over the tax threshold, $10 million by moving off Gasol's one-year, $2.7 million contract.

Per HoopsHype.com, the Lakers had the fourth-largest payroll in the NBA for the 2021-22 season ($165,762,754) prior to the deal. They were set to have a $33.1 million luxury tax payment.

Updated Lakers Roster

PG: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo

SG: Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk

SF: LeBron James, Kent Bazemore

PF: Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza

C: Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan

Gasol's tenure with the Grizzlies will likely be short-lived, as Wojnarowski noted the two sides will work together on a buyout that will allow him to remain in his native Spain.

After Spain's loss to Team USA in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Gasol told reporters he would return to the NBA to finish out his contract with the Lakers.

NBA reporter Marc Stein (h/t Kurt Helin of NBC Sports) wrote in the Aug. 20 edition of his newsletter that Gasol was "not a lock to return to the Lakers" this season.

"It’s not yet clear if that means Gasol is poised to be set free to play elsewhere in the NBA or if he would ultimately opt to finish his career in his home country like brother Pau," wrote Stein.

It appears the three-time All-Star will end his NBA career with the franchise where it all began. Gasol spent 11 seasons with the Grizzlies before being traded to the Toronto Raptors midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

The Lakers signed Gasol to a two-year contract in November 2020. He averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 52 appearances last season.

As part of their offseason makeover, the Lakers brought back Dwight Howard in free agency and signed DeAndre Jordan on Thursday after he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

Gasol seemed likely to have a reduced role with the arrivals of Howard and Jordan. The 36-year-old could end up playing professional basketball in Spain. His brother, Pau, currently plays for FC Barcelona in La Liga.

It's unclear if Zhelin will come to the NBA at this point. The 27-year-old was selected No. 57 overall by the Grizzlies in the 2016 NBA draft. He has been fantastic in nine seasons with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The seven-footer averaged 18.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in 36 appearances during the 2020-21 season.

At this point in the offseason, the Lakers roster seems set and they are looking to shave some money off of their tax bill. Gasol didn't seem like he was going to be a big factor for them in 2021-22, so they found a workable solution that benefited both parties.