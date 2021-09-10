Former WWE Star Al Snow Saves Boy from Riptide at Beach in Florida

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE and ECW star Al Snow said he saved a child from drowning at a Florida beach Thursday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Snow discussed springing into action at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida, after hearing a young boy screaming for help in the midst of a riptide.

Snow said when it became apparent the lifeguard wouldn't make it to the child in time, he swam out in an effort to retrieve him.

"I made it, thank God," Snow said. "And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn't have grabbed him, I think he'd have probably went out to sea. That would have been it."

Snow added that he was able to hand the child off to the lifeguard before swimming to safety himself, noting that he was "exhausted."

The 58-year-old Snow, whose real name is Allen Sarven, also noted that neither he nor the child suffered any injuries.

Snow is perhaps best known for his success in ECW from 1997-98 and WWE from 1998-2004. He developed a deranged character that saw him walk around with and talk to a mannequin head named "Head."

Snow was hugely over with the crowd and went on to hold the Hardcore Championship six times. He was also a one-time European champion and a one-time WWE Tag Team champion with Mankind.

During his later years with the company, Snow did commentary, served as a trainer and appeared on the Tough Enough reality show.

He also went on to serve in a variety of roles with Impact Wrestling from 2008-17 and is currently one of the operators of Ohio Valley Wrestling.