Former Germany, Bayern Munich Player Jerome Boateng Convicted of Domestic Violence

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Lyon center back Jerome Boateng was ordered to pay a €1.8 million ($2.1 million) fine after being found guilty of domestic violence against a former partner on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported Boateng avoided a suspended prison sentence of 1.5 years, which was sought by prosecutors in Germany after he was charged with willful bodily harm and verbal abuse of former partner Sherin Senler in July 2018.

Senler testified in Munich District Court that Boateng punched her in the kidney, tore her hair, bit her head and pressed his thumb in her eye during an argument while they were on vacation together in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

She said it was the most violent of multiple altercations during what German prosecutor Stefanie Eckert described as a "mutually toxic relationship" that led to Senler becoming a "victim of domestic violence," according to the AP.

"Our relationship was always turbulent," Senler said.

Boateng, who can appeal the ruling, testified Senler became "aggressive" following a game of cards and injured his lip.

The German international said in court he never hit his ex-girlfriend and alleged she came forward with the allegations in order to improve a case related to their children's custody, which Senler denied, per the AP.

The 33-year-old defender signed with Lyon on a free transfer last week.

He'd spent the past decade as a member of the Bayern Munch back line after prior stints with Hertha Berlin, Hamburg and Manchester City. He's also made 76 appearances for the German national team.