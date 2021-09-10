Cristiano Ronaldo Will Make Manchester United Return vs. Newcastle; May Not Start

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second club debut in Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle United, but the Norwegian wouldn't reveal whether the superstar forward will be in the starting XI or enter as a substitute.

"He's been having a good preseason with Juventus, played with the national team, had a good week with us and he'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure," Solskjaer told reporters Friday. "We've followed his career from afar since he left here. Everyone is very, very happy to have him back. He seems happy to be back."

Ronaldo previously played for United from 2003 through 2009. He rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus in late August just before the summer transfer window closed.

The 36-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner should be close to full match fitness as his second stint at Old Trafford gets underway. He played all 90 minutes for Portugal and scored both of the national team's goals in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Ireland on Sept. 1 before returning to train with United.

Ronaldo is coming off a strong 2020-21 campaign with Juve. He scored 33 goals in 39 appearances between Serie A and the Champions League, showing no signs of slowing down in the process.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He told Stewart Gardner of the club's official website he's excited about another chance to chase titles at United.

"I think it's the best decision that I have made it. It's right on point in my opinion," Ronaldo said. "I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it's a new chapter. I'm so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things."

Ronaldo joins a Red Devils side that's off to a strong start to the new term with two wins and a draw through three matches, leaving them third in the Premier League table.

United is set to start a busy stretch of matches with its Champions League group-stage opener against BSC Young Boys set for Tuesday following Saturday's clash with Newcastle.

Ronaldo should play consistently, but Solskjaer figures to rotate among a deep forward group that also features Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.