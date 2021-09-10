Cam Newton Says Patriots Release 'Absolutely' Caught Him By Surprise

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cam Newton said he was "absolutely" caught off guard by the New England Patriots' decision to release him during final roster cuts in order to move forward with rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback.

Newton explained on his YouTube show, Funky Friday, that he's not sure when the tide began to turn in favor of Jones, but he doesn't think his five-day absence following a COVID-19 protocol misunderstanding was the main factor in the Pats' decision.

"Do I think this would have happened without me being away from the team for five days? Honestly, yes," he said. "It was going to happen. Did it help ease the decision? Yes."

Newton struggled as the Patriots' starter in 2020, throwing eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 14 games, but the team still re-signed him on a one-year contract in March.

New England proceeded to take Jones with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL draft in April, and the University of Alabama product forced the coaching staff's hand with strong performances throughout training camp and the preseason.

Jones completed 69.2 percent of his throws (36 of 52) for 388 yards with one touchdown and no picks across the Pats' three exhibition contests.

Newton noted that while he continued to spend time with the first-team offense, looking back now he can see how the Patriots were preparing the rookie to take over immediately.

"I was probably getting two reps to his 10 reps, and that's why it was starting to make sense," he said on Funky Friday. "Even though I was starting, that doesn't necessarily mean nothing. And that's where they did a good job of disguising it."

The 2015 NFL MVP added he would have been willing to stay with New England as Jones' backup, but he doesn't think the staff wanted his presence on the roster.

"The reason they released me is because, indirectly, I was going to be a distraction without being the starter," Newton said. "Just my aura. That's my gift and my curse."

Newton remained a free agent since being released by the Patriots, but said there's "not 32 guys out there that's better than me" and confirmed he has no plans to retire.

Meanwhile, New England head coach Bill Belichick thanked the 32-year-old Georgia native for his efforts Tuesday on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (via Hayden Bird of the Boston Globe).

"I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam," Belichick said. "He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac at quarterback, and that is where we're going to go."

Jones and the Patriots kick off the regular season Sunday when they host the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.